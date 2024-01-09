Hogwarts Legacy sold more than 22 million copies in 2023

HQ

Many thought the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling would lead to Hogwarts Legacy's downfall even before it launched, but Jonas and many other reviewers and gamers say Avalanche Software's game is really great. In fact, it didn't just do well critically. The game has also done so remarkably well commercially that it seemed like it might beat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III as 2023's best-selling game. That did apparently end up being true, and now we know how.

The fine folks over at Variety had the pleasure of talking with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad, and got confirmation that Hogwarts Legacy was 2023's best-selling game by having sold more than 22 million copies before the year ended. 2 of these million were even sold in December, so it seems like many wanted to spend time at the magical school this holiday even if Hogwarts Legacy wasn't included in many Game of the Year discussions.

A success like that means one thing for a giant company like Warner Bros.: sequels, spin-offs and more. Haddad confirms this as well, by stating we can look forward to more games in the Harry Potter universe than the previously announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions from them in the future.