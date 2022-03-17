Hogwarts Legacy shows great promise in gameplay presentation

HQ

I feel sorry for Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. as there hasn't been much focus on the actual game ever since Hogwarts Legacy was officially unveiled in 2020. Not only has J.K. Rowling's controversial opinions and comments lead to a lot of talk about boycotting the game, but the departure of senior producer Troy Leavitt just made things worse. Hopefully tonight's State of Play changes that, something I think it deserves.

Because Hogwarts Legacy looks absolutely amazing in the 20 minute video you can watch below. Not only is the attention to detail really impressive, but Avalanche builds upon the team's experience with Disney Infinity by giving us so many things to do and see in the magical universe. We won't just get to explore pretty much every inch of Hogwarts. Even Hogsmeade and several other areas outside of the school are in there with their own activities and possibilities. Whether it's just running or flying around with your broomstick, learning new spells, duelling, brewing special potions, building your own sanctuary in the Room of Requirement, solving puzzles, having fun with some of the fantastical beasts or just going through what seems like an intriguing story. Hogwarts Legacy seems to be every Harry Potter fan's dream even if it's set a hundred years before he was born, so I can't wait to learn even more before the game launches this fall if everything goes according to plan.

How about you? What do you think about the presentation?