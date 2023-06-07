Hogwarts Legacy sharpens its magic with a new bug fix update

HQ

Despite being almost four months since its release last February, Hogwarts Legacy remains one of the most popular and profitable titles of the year so far. While we may be missing some content in the game such as Quidditch (which Warner Bros. decided to release as a multiplayer title in the future), Avalanche Software's game was a great performer on current-gen platforms, and also in the subsequent last-gen release. However, it can be improved to keep the magic alive.

A new bug fix update has been released for Hogwarts Legacy, and the details are detailed below.

Notes from patch 1.000.007 in Hogwarts Legacy

Bug Fixes:

Gameplay



Resolved quest failing to progress upon starting the final battle with the Pensieve Guardian HL-12745



Resolved Percival Rackham's Trial not being able to be completed causing a progression blocker HL-12745



Cinematics



Resolved avatar using a generic NPC wand instead of their unique wand HL-11594



Avatar



Resolved the avatar's robe moving unnaturally while drinking the potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save on another character's slot



Achievements/Trophies



Resolved large gold chests being lootable after patching



Resolved achievements not working correctly when no internet was available



Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing complete after latest patch HL-12917



Resolved with Daedelian Key and not being able to open chest to get house reward HL-12673



Resolved "Allow "Known" Collection items to count correctly towards proper achievements



UI



Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names



Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the quest is completed



Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by default HL-4880



Resolved untracking missions in-game, in the map and/or mini-map not updating their icons and/or disappearing



Resolved the user getting stuck on the 'Field Guide' screen if they spam the [MENU] button while transitioning to the 'Map' screen



Save Game



Resolved restarting from a manual save can place Sir Nicholas at the mission's starting point



Resolved player being able to permanently lock themselves out of the conversation with Natsai when using a manual save during a mission HL-12659



Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission after reloading a manual save



Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again



Performance



Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using floo flames



Optimization to overall lighting



Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading



Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions



Resolved crash related to foliage



Resolved a crash when ornate chests in the game



Resolved a crash related to in game beacons



Resolved memory optimization



Resolved single frame hitching throughout the game



Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save game



Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts



Miscellaneous