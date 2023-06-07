Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy sharpens its magic with a new bug fix update

Patch 1.000.007 is now available on PC and consoles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite being almost four months since its release last February, Hogwarts Legacy remains one of the most popular and profitable titles of the year so far. While we may be missing some content in the game such as Quidditch (which Warner Bros. decided to release as a multiplayer title in the future), Avalanche Software's game was a great performer on current-gen platforms, and also in the subsequent last-gen release. However, it can be improved to keep the magic alive.

A new bug fix update has been released for Hogwarts Legacy, and the details are detailed below.

Notes from patch 1.000.007 in Hogwarts Legacy

Bug Fixes:

Gameplay


  • Resolved quest failing to progress upon starting the final battle with the Pensieve Guardian HL-12745

  • Resolved Percival Rackham's Trial not being able to be completed causing a progression blocker HL-12745

Cinematics


  • Resolved avatar using a generic NPC wand instead of their unique wand HL-11594

  • Avatar

  • Resolved the avatar's robe moving unnaturally while drinking the potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save on another character's slot

Achievements/Trophies


  • Resolved large gold chests being lootable after patching

  • Resolved achievements not working correctly when no internet was available

  • Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing complete after latest patch HL-12917

  • Resolved with Daedelian Key and not being able to open chest to get house reward HL-12673

  • Resolved "Allow "Known" Collection items to count correctly towards proper achievements

UI


  • Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names

  • Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the quest is completed

  • Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by default HL-4880

  • Resolved untracking missions in-game, in the map and/or mini-map not updating their icons and/or disappearing

  • Resolved the user getting stuck on the 'Field Guide' screen if they spam the [MENU] button while transitioning to the 'Map' screen

Save Game


  • Resolved restarting from a manual save can place Sir Nicholas at the mission's starting point

  • Resolved player being able to permanently lock themselves out of the conversation with Natsai when using a manual save during a mission HL-12659

  • Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission after reloading a manual save

  • Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again

Performance


  • Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using floo flames

  • Optimization to overall lighting

  • Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading

  • Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions

  • Resolved crash related to foliage

  • Resolved a crash when ornate chests in the game

  • Resolved a crash related to in game beacons

  • Resolved memory optimization

  • Resolved single frame hitching throughout the game

  • Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save game

  • Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts

Miscellaneous


  • Resolved improper shadowing around the vines of dungeons

  • Update to game credits

Hogwarts Legacy

Related texts

0
Hogwarts LegacyScore

Hogwarts Legacy
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Almost two years later than originally intended, it is now time to try out life as a Hogwarts student. But is this the definitive Harry Potter simulator?



Loading next content