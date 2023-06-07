Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Hogwarts Legacy sharpens its magic with a new bug fix update
Patch 1.000.007 is now available on PC and consoles.
Despite being almost four months since its release last February, Hogwarts Legacy remains one of the most popular and profitable titles of the year so far. While we may be missing some content in the game such as Quidditch (which Warner Bros. decided to release as a multiplayer title in the future), Avalanche Software's game was a great performer on current-gen platforms, and also in the subsequent last-gen release. However, it can be improved to keep the magic alive.
A new bug fix update has been released for Hogwarts Legacy, and the details are detailed below.
Notes from patch 1.000.007 in Hogwarts Legacy
Bug Fixes:
Gameplay
Resolved quest failing to progress upon starting the final battle with the Pensieve Guardian HL-12745
Resolved Percival Rackham's Trial not being able to be completed causing a progression blocker HL-12745
Cinematics
Resolved avatar using a generic NPC wand instead of their unique wand HL-11594
Avatar
Resolved the avatar's robe moving unnaturally while drinking the potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save on another character's slot
Achievements/Trophies
Resolved large gold chests being lootable after patching
Resolved achievements not working correctly when no internet was available
Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing complete after latest patch HL-12917
Resolved with Daedelian Key and not being able to open chest to get house reward HL-12673
Resolved "Allow "Known" Collection items to count correctly towards proper achievements
UI
Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names
Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the quest is completed
Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by default HL-4880
Resolved untracking missions in-game, in the map and/or mini-map not updating their icons and/or disappearing
Resolved the user getting stuck on the 'Field Guide' screen if they spam the [MENU] button while transitioning to the 'Map' screen
Save Game
Resolved restarting from a manual save can place Sir Nicholas at the mission's starting point
Resolved player being able to permanently lock themselves out of the conversation with Natsai when using a manual save during a mission HL-12659
Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission after reloading a manual save
Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again
Performance
Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using floo flames
Optimization to overall lighting
Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading
Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions
Resolved crash related to foliage
Resolved a crash when ornate chests in the game
Resolved a crash related to in game beacons
Resolved memory optimization
Resolved single frame hitching throughout the game
Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save game
Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts
Miscellaneous
Resolved improper shadowing around the vines of dungeons