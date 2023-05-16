Hogwarts Legacy seems to be off to a good start on PS4 and Xbox One

HQ

Ten days ago, Hogwarts Legacy was finally released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, allowing gamers with hardware from the previous generation to start their own magical journey through J.K. Rowling's wonderful world.

And it seems like a whole lot of wizards and witches have done precisely just this, judging by a tweet with some stats shared by the official account of Hogwarts Legacy. While the numbers doesn't reveal how much it has sold, it is obvious that it is a lot. If all gamers have played an average of ten hours (an educated guess), it means that almost two million people are currently visiting Hogwarts with a PlayStation 4 or an Xbox One.

A Switch version is also coming in November, so we expect the runaway success for Hogwarts Legacy will continue for the rest of 2023, and probably well into the future as well if it eventually gets some good DLC.