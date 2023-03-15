Hogwarts Legacy sales surpass the lifetime figures of Elden Ring in the UK

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy's sales figures have already topped the lifetime equivalent of FromSoftware's Elden Ring in the UK. In its first two weeks, Hogwarts Legacy had sold 12 million units, so this isn't exactly a surprise.

Still, with the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game to come out, and a Switch version dropping later this year, there's a chance Hogwarts Legacy could top the sales figures of some of 2022's other big hitters like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and FIFA 23.

Despite controversy swirling around Hogwarts Legacy, it seems it hasn't been able to stop the overwhelming success of the game as shown by these tremendous sales figures.

