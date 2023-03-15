Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Hogwarts Legacy

      Hogwarts Legacy sales surpass the lifetime figures of Elden Ring in the UK

      It's hard to believe the game has been out for just over a month with how much progress it has made.

      HQ

      Hogwarts Legacy's sales figures have already topped the lifetime equivalent of FromSoftware's Elden Ring in the UK. In its first two weeks, Hogwarts Legacy had sold 12 million units, so this isn't exactly a surprise.

      Still, with the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game to come out, and a Switch version dropping later this year, there's a chance Hogwarts Legacy could top the sales figures of some of 2022's other big hitters like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and FIFA 23.

      Despite controversy swirling around Hogwarts Legacy, it seems it hasn't been able to stop the overwhelming success of the game as shown by these tremendous sales figures.

      Have you played Hogwarts Legacy?

      Thanks, GamesIndustry.biz.

      Hogwarts Legacy

