Hogwarts Legacy runs in 1440p for Switch 2

One of the games coming to Switch 2 at launch is Hogwarts Legacy, which was re-created from scratch for Nintendo's new console. So far we haven't known much about this release, but now we have more information thanks to Japanese distributor Sega (via VGC).

Sega is publishing the game in Japan and in a new press release they reveal, among other things, what resolution it runs in. It turns out to be a 1440p title when playing docked, while it's 1080p when handheld - both with HDR. Other new features include shorter loading times, mouse support (the Joy-Con 2 can be used as a mouse), fancier graphics, and better image updating.

Much of this is made possible thanks to the game's support for Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology, which allows performance to be saved for other things instead of high-resolution graphics, which will hopefully be something many Switch 2 titles use in the future.