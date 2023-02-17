Hogwarts Legacy reveals that Dumbledores fate isn't what we thought

HQ

Thanks to Hogwarts Legacy, we can explore the surroundings of the classic school of magic in a way that hasn't been possible before. One of the places you can visit is the tower where Dumbledore met his fate after suffering the wrath of Severus Snape.

Dumbledore famously fell out of the window and landed in the courtyard. Dramatic. But also impossible, it turns out. As an observant Reddit user noted, that means Dumbledore was hit worse than we thought, hitting not one, but two roofs first:

"You can go visit the spot where Dumbledore fell off the tower, except that there's no way to fall on the ground from there. So we can only assume that canonically this is what happened:"

Of course, one can speculate that the castle has been modified in the 100 years between Hogwarts Legacy and the book Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, but surely this seems almost more exciting?