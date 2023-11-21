Hogwarts Legacy returns to the top of the UK's boxed charts

HQ

People in the UK really, really love Harry Potter, and the massive success of Hogwarts Legacy in the country has more than proved that. Even ten months following the game's first launch, it's finding itself out-performing titans like EA Sports FC 24 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in the boxed charts.

Thanks to Hogwarts Legacy landing on Nintendo Switch recently, the game has now returned to the top of the boxed charts. In fact, the Switch release has been so big for the game that it is officially the third biggest Switch launch of the year behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

As for the rest of the boxed charts, Modern Warfare III and EA Sports FC 24 come in second and third, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Mario Wonder round out the top five. Super Mario RPG debuts in sixth, while Bluey: The Video Game arrives in seventh, holding off Assassin's Creed Mirage, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Mortal Kombat 1 in eighth, ninth, and tenth. Perhaps the biggest shock of the week is that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe actually fell out of the top ten list, landing in 11th in the standings.