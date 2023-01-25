Hogwarts Legacy reportedly has over 100 side quests

HQ

We know that Hogwarts Legacy is going to be an expansive game, but it will reportedly contain over 100 side quests as well as its main campaign. Also, each of those extra objectives will have characters tied to the main story.

Speaking with GamesRadar, Narrative Director Moira Squier said "The main storyline is complicated and engaging and involves a variety of different characters and viewpoints, but by giving the player choice moments throughout the game, we allow them to tell their own version of that epic story."

It seems as well that you can approach these side quests from any point in the game, meaning your relationship with a certain character can be established as early or as late as you want to. These side quests will also change how you are perceived by characters in the main story.

This seems to be another neat detail in the heaps of possibilities available to the player in Hogwarts Legacy. Recently, we sat down with the game and got a hands-on preview of Hogwarts Legacy, if you're looking to see more.