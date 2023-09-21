Hogwarts Legacy reclaims spot at the top of UK boxed charts

HQ

Considering Starfield had a day one launch on Game Pass, it's probably not surprising to hear that the game is not proving to be a physical copies behemoth, at least in the UK. Following one week at the top of the charts, Bethesda's massive title has dropped down to eighth in the standings, with the ever-popular Hogwarts Legacy reclaiming the top spot once again.

With Hogwarts Legacy back on top, The Crew Motorfest has made its debut at second in the charts, ahead of the indomitable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third. Following these three, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Grand Theft Auto V, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Minecraft find themselves ahead of Starfield in eighth. And wrapping up the top ten are Fae Farm and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Some of the other notable changes are that Street Fighter 6 returns to the list in 12th, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle somehow has climbed into 20th, and Final Fantasy XVI has nearly fallen out of the list once again, dropping as low as 38th this past week.

With Payday 3, Lies of P, Party Animals, and EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Edition's early access phase all launching/starting this week, next week's charts will no doubt be very interesting.