Hogwarts Legacy photo mode and more shown in new video

The other day we reported on the new content coming to Hogwarts Legacy, which includes the previously PlayStation-exclusive Haunted Hogsmeade quest coming to all formats, an Onyx Hippogriff to ride, and the ability to buy the Lavender Borealis broom.

Most exciting, however, is the new Photo Mode, which includes a host of features and settings to help you take the perfect Hogwarts pictures.

Now Avalanche Software has shown more of the photo mode and all the other news via X, where we get a good look at everything that is going on while waiting for signs of life from a possible sequel (which probably is at least a couple of years in the future). Check out the video in the X post below.