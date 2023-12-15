Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy on track to beat a 15 year old record by outselling Call of Duty

Modern Warfare III might not be 2023's best-selling game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If someone were to ask you which game series have been the best selling in the last 15 years you would probably answer Call of Duty and maybe Rockstar's games. And that would be 100% correct in the case of the USA.

For 15 years, a Call of Duty has been the best-selling game of the year in the US all years except two - when Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 sold the most. And thus one could assume that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III would win in 2023? But that doesn't seem to be the case.

The holiday shopping season isn't over yet, and Modern Warfare III is off to a strong start and sold the most in November - but so far, Hogwarts Legacy is actually leading the pack. The magic monster hit from February is still going strong and has now also received a Switch version. If there are many wrapped Hogwarts Legacy under American Christmas trees this year, the 15-year dominance of Call of Duty and Rockstar will be broken by J.K. Rowling's young witches and wizards.

Hogwarts Legacy

Related texts

0
Hogwarts LegacyScore

Hogwarts Legacy
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Almost two years later than originally intended, it is now time to try out life as a Hogwarts student. But is this the definitive Harry Potter simulator?



Loading next content