Hogwarts Legacy on track to beat a 15 year old record by outselling Call of Duty

HQ

If someone were to ask you which game series have been the best selling in the last 15 years you would probably answer Call of Duty and maybe Rockstar's games. And that would be 100% correct in the case of the USA.

For 15 years, a Call of Duty has been the best-selling game of the year in the US all years except two - when Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 sold the most. And thus one could assume that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III would win in 2023? But that doesn't seem to be the case.

The holiday shopping season isn't over yet, and Modern Warfare III is off to a strong start and sold the most in November - but so far, Hogwarts Legacy is actually leading the pack. The magic monster hit from February is still going strong and has now also received a Switch version. If there are many wrapped Hogwarts Legacy under American Christmas trees this year, the 15-year dominance of Call of Duty and Rockstar will be broken by J.K. Rowling's young witches and wizards.