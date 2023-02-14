Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer already has a prototype

HQ

HogWarp, a mod in the works for Hogwarts Legacy, could see players being able to explore the famous wizarding school with their friends. The team behind Skyrim Together Reborn, which as the name implies, brought multiplayer to Skyrim, are currently working on a similar expansion with Hogwarts Legacy.

Currently, the mod is still in its very early days, but an early version of the build has been shown via The Together Team's YouTube channel. HogWarp only gets shown off for just over a minute, but looking at the comments you'll see the hype is already there for a Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer experience.

Even as a single-player title, Hogwarts Legacy has proven to be an immensely popular game, dominating the Steam charts and showing off huge sales figures at launch. Still, if multiplayer was brought into Hogwarts Legacy, it would likely serve to make the game even more popular.