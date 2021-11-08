Hogwarts Legacy likely coming after April 2022

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the first major titles to be delayed during 2021, and it was confirmed just two weeks into the new year that it wouldn't make it and be launched in 2022 instead. Since then, we haven't heard much, but now we've got a pretty clear indication that it is coming after the premiere of the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in April.

It was in an interview in the latest Toy World magazine that Warner Bros. general manager Rachel Wakley said they have two major Wizarding World releases in 2022 saying that "the first is the film" and "the second major release of 2022 will be a new console game":

"We have two major releases; a film and a game, that will be sure to generate incredible excitement amongst fans. The first is the film release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, now announced to be releasing on the 8th of April in the UK. The third instalment is sure to be a real fan favourite.

The second major release of 2022 will be a new console game: Hogwarts Legacy. The reaction to the trailer for this has been amazing and it looks set to be a huge success. We know that gaming is such an important part of the market and one that we have to be involved in. From what we've seen, the launch will be well worth the wait and will deliver a unique way for fans to interact with the franchise."

We assume Warner want some kind of synergy effects with the movie and the game, and a reasonable guess is that Hogwarts Legacy will be released around the same time as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premieres on HBO Max a couple of months later.

Thanks GamingBolt