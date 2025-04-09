Hogwarts Legacy joins PS Plus Extra game catalogue: all new games in April

HQ

Sony has announced the new games to be added to PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium catalogue this April, and while the list is shorter than other times, it includes some huge games, including Hogwarts Legacy, the acclaimed Harry Potter game from 2023. If you haven't played yet, you will be able to download it from your PS Plus Extra subscription on PS5 and PS4 starting April 15.

But if you want something new and fresh, Blue Prince is for you. It is one of the most innovative games of the year, one of the best reviewed, and it launches day one on PS Plus for PS5 tomorrow, April 10.

This is the full list of PS Plus Extra games launching on April 15 (except for Blue Prince and PGA Tour, launching on April 10):



Hogwarts Legacy - PS4, PS5



Blue Prince - PS5



Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Tape 2 - PS5



EA Sports PGA Tour - PS5



Battlefield 1 - PS4



PlateUp! - PS4, PS5



Besides those games, PS Plus Premium subscribers will gain two new "classic" games, one from PS2... and the other from PC, Alone in the Dark 2 from 1993.