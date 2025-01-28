Hogwarts Legacy is getting modding support on PC this week

HQ

One of the beautiful elements of playing video games on PC instead of consoles is that you can significantly more easily mod the experience. Some console games do allow this, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, but many don't, meaning we often have to wait for PC versions to be able to see how the community sticks their wacky stamps on a game.

For Hogwarts Legacy, ahead of the game's two-year anniversary, Avalanche has confirmed that a free modding update will be making its arrival in the adventure game as soon as this week. The update will allow PC players to make all manner of crazy and silly changes to the magical experience, and while that will no doubt amount to a grand slate of wholesome and amazing Wizarding World additions, there will very likely be a lot of more ridiculous or NSFW mods too. As is the nature of the modding beast.

Either way, the modding update debuts on January 30, so expect a flurry of crazy mods to become available throughout February and further down the line.