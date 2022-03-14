Cookies

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is getting its own State of Play this week

With 14 minutes of gameplay from the PlayStation 5 version and more.

HQ

Many of you were so disappointed by last week's State of Play that you asked me why I even bothered revealing it before the official announcement and writing "big announcements" in my headline. Hopefully this makes things a bit better.

Sony has revealed that we're getting a new State of Play solely focused on Hogwarts Legacy at 9 PM GMT/10 PM CET this Thursday. The show will last for approximately 20 minutes, and around 14 of these will feature gameplay from the PlayStation 5 version. This means that Avalanche will give us way more information about the game's story and mechanics than what we got from the fairly vague reveal trailer back in 2020.

Hogwarts Legacy

