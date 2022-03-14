Hogwarts Legacy is getting its own State of Play this week

HQ

Many of you were so disappointed by last week's State of Play that you asked me why I even bothered revealing it before the official announcement and writing "big announcements" in my headline. Hopefully this makes things a bit better.

Sony has revealed that we're getting a new State of Play solely focused on Hogwarts Legacy at 9 PM GMT/10 PM CET this Thursday. The show will last for approximately 20 minutes, and around 14 of these will feature gameplay from the PlayStation 5 version. This means that Avalanche will give us way more information about the game's story and mechanics than what we got from the fairly vague reveal trailer back in 2020.