Hogwarts Legacy is getting "additional updates and features" this year

HQ

As you might remember, Avalanche Studios, Warner and Sony announced during fall 2022 that Hogwarts Legacy would get exclusive content for PlayStation formats. This was The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop, in which the Minding Your Own Business quest took place.

By doing this quirky mission, you could run a shop in Hogsmeade yourself, selling goods att a more beneficial rate, and it also included the Shopkeeper Cosmetic Set. Now, almost a year after the release of Hogwarts Legacy, the official X account for the game reveals that this DLC is coming for all formats (PC, Switch and Xbox) "later this summer".

And the good news doesn't stop there as we're also getting "additional updates and features for the game", something the developer promises to tell us more about during spring.

Whether this will be actual new content, quality-of-life improvements, technical enhancements or something else remains to be seen, but considering how good the game is and how wonderful and magic J.K. Rowling's world of witches and wizards is - color us officially interested.