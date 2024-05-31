Hogwarts Legacy is getting a photo mode next week

HQ

Avalanche has revealed that Hogwarts Legacy will be getting a minor injection of content next week on June 6. Following former teasers of some small improvements planned for this summer, we've now been told exactly what to expect.

The most exciting addition will be a photo mode, allowing players to snap a variety of magical images in game, where the option to adjust depth of field, focus, exposure, vignette strength, contrast, add filters, change character poses, and more.

On top of this, the opportunity to reset Talent Points is being added, the recipe for Felix Felicis is becoming available, the Azkaban Prisoner's outfit and coat will be wearable, the Lavender Borealis broom will be acquirable, the Onyx Hippogriff mount usable, The Glasses that Lived wearable, and the Haunted Hogsmeade quest is being made widely available and no longer PS5 exclusive.

Will you be returning to Hogwarts next week to check this all out?