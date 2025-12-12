Hogwarts Legacy is free to PC for one week

HQ

As we all know, Epic Games Store usually gives away at least one game every week, and it's not uncommon for these to be big titles. And this is exactly what we were treated to during The Game Awards.

It was confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy is free to download for one week (until December 18). The site immediately crashed due to fans rushing to secure their free copy. If you haven't played this gem yet, now is your chance. Once you claim the game, it's yours to keep forever.