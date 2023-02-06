Hogwarts Legacy hides an Easter egg as homage to the Harry Potter films

HQ

It's less than a day to go until thousands of players begin their own adventure as wizards in Hogwarts Legacy, the eagerly awaited title from Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software. A title that, as you can see in our review, has completely won us over, and which contains endless hours of content in which fans of the Wizarding World will find everything they've always wanted in a videogame.

As we mentioned in our review, one of the focal points for the design of Hogwarts Castle was the Harry Potter films, especially the first two, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. And about the latter we have found a curious 'Easter egg' in homage to another notable Hogwarts student who will live within these walls in a century: Hermione Granger.

It turns out that in one of the corridors near the Charms classroom and Professor Fig's office we can enter some toilets, and in the last cubicle (which has an out of order sign) if we push the door we will find that someone has set up a potion-making stall, with a pile of books and ingredients scattered on the floor. Also, the cauldron is overflowing with a strange green liquid that could well be Polyjuice Potion.

Polyjuice Potion does not appear in Hogwarts Legacy, so the most likely option is that it is an Easter egg in homage to Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, who used a similar toilet stall to brew the potion. With it, she managed to help Harry Potter and Ron Weasley briefly transform into Crabbe and Goyle in an attempt to extract information from Draco Malfoy about the Chamber of Secrets and the heir to Slytherin.

And this is not the only secret Hogwarts Legacy hides in homage to the Harry Potter story or other literary classics, as there is also a location on a high point next to Hogsmeade where we find a curious "tea party" that could have leapt out of the pages of Alice in Wonderland. Or at least that's the feeling, only instead of a March Hare, we have a Niffler.

As for us, we'll continue to explore Hogwarts Legacy and try to find all its secrets, but if you come across any interesting ones during your travels, be sure to share them with us in the comments - we'll be keeping an eye out!