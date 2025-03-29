Hogwarts Legacy has sold over 34 million copies

HQ

A lot of negative press has surrounded Warner's many failed game ventures — Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Wonder Woman, and Quidditch Champions, just to name a few. But Hogwarts Legacy, on the other hand, continues to be a near-magical success story, with over 34 million copies sold. That also makes it one of the most successful games of the decade so far.

This makes the recent reports about Warner choosing to cancel development of a planned expansion even more puzzling — especially since it likely would have been another multi-million seller. Instead, it seems the company wants to focus all its efforts on a full sequel, which is reportedly one of Warner's absolute top priorities right now.

Are you still playing Hogwarts Legacy, and what would you like to see more of in the sequel?