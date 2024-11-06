Hogwarts Legacy has sold over 30 million copies

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy was last year's best-selling game, and in January it was confirmed that it had been bought by 24 million players. It was perhaps to be expected that the game would continue to sell at a high rate, but the fact is that it has exceeded expectations.

In the last ten months, no less than six million copies have been sold, which is more than half a million a month. In total, over 30 million copies have been sold, as confirmed by Warner (via Variety).

As we reported a few months ago, development of the sequel is already in full swing, and Warner said at the time that the Hogwarts Legacy sequel "is one of the biggest priorities" for the company. We don't know when it will be released, but apparently the game will have some connections to the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

We don't know if Warner will make this singleplayer as well, and the company is known to mainly want to focus on live service - something they hopefully won't do with Hogwarts Legacy 2.