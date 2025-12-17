Hogwarts Legacy has sold more than 40 million copies

HQ

Less than nine months have gone since Warner Bros. announced that Hogwarts Legacy had sold more than 34 million copies The game will celebrate its third anniversary in two months, so you might believe it wouldn't sell much more than that. Turns out it has sold a lot more.

Whether it's because the game launched on Nintendo Switch 2, people celebrating that most of the movies premiered in November or just big discounts, Warner Bros. tells us that Hogwarts Legacy has surpassed 40 million copies sold. That's sold, and doesn't include people testing trial-versions, getting it as part of PlayStation Plus or anything like that, so selling 6 million the last eight months is quite impressive.

It also makes it all the more interesting that you can get Hogwarts Legacy for free on PC by "buying" it on the Epic Games Store before 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET tomorrow.