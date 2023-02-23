Hogwarts Legacy has sold 12 million copies in just two weeks

HQ

There was a lot of speculation in the air before the release of Hogwarts Legacy. Would it be the Harry Potter simulator we've always dreamed of, did the brand still have the same appeal with gamers and would the calls for boycotts because of J.K. Rowling's alleged views have any effect on the popularity?

Well... the answers to these three questions are; Yes, yes and absolutely not. As revealed by Variety the game has now sold over 12 million copies in just two weeks time, smashing even the most positive expectations.

Warner also reveals that they've seen a lot more engagement from fans on other Harry Potter products as well, which shows this has been the vitamin injection the franchise needed after the somewhat lukewarm Fantastic Beasts movies. David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games, comments on the success:

"We are so thrilled and proud to see the player response to 'Hogwarts Legacy' from gamers, fans who are new to gaming and reviewers around the world. Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and our publishing teams have executed a globally impactful launch campaign."

Well deserved and we are fairly certain we will get to report about new sales records for Hogwarts Legacy as it continues to perform really well - and hasn't even been released for PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One yet.