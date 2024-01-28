Hogwarts Legacy has now sold over 24 million copies

HQ

It has not escaped anyone's attention that Hogwarts Legacy has done extremely well. The game was the best selling game in the US and UK last year and a whopping 22 million copies were sold. Now Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav has confirmed to Variety that the game has sold over 24 million copies.

A quick calculation reveals that two million copies have already been sold so far in 2024 and that's before the end of January. It will be interesting to see how many more copies it can shift throughout 2024.