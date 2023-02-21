Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has been banned by the biggest charity speed-running event

Games Done Quick will not feature any Harry Potter games going forward.

HQ

Games Done Quick, the biggest charity speed-running event in the world, has expanded its submission guidelines to include a bunch of video games that are "disallowed".

This covers titles that "have content, views, or an origin that we have deemed unsuitable for our stream", and ranges to anything with an ESRB rating of adults only to anything prohibited on Twitch, to a bunch of other games, including anything associated with the Harry Potter brand.

This does mean despite being one of the biggest titles of the year already, you won't be seeing Hogwarts Legacy at any GDQ events going forward, as it is on the list that also includes 2005's God of War and Five Nights at Freddy's.

GDQ has stated that the list is "non-exhaustive" and that it can be altered "at any time".

Hogwarts Legacy

