Hogwarts Legacy gets massive update that addresses hundreds of bugs and issues

After months of waiting, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players have finally got the chance to start their own Hogwarts Legacy adventure, now that Avalanche's massively successful title has arrived on both platforms. While Nintendo Switch owners will need to wait a little longer, players across the board are no doubt glad to see the huge array of bug fixes and performance updates that have been addressed as part of this new launch.

As noted in the latest Patch Notes, over 500 problems with the game have been tackled, including gaps in walls, VFX issues, save bugs, audio problems, platform-specific issues, performance problems, and more.

And this is all on top of adding an Arachnophobia Mode that changes the appearance of the spiders in-game.

