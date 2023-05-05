Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy gets massive update that addresses hundreds of bugs and issues

All in time for the Xbox One and PS4 launch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After months of waiting, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players have finally got the chance to start their own Hogwarts Legacy adventure, now that Avalanche's massively successful title has arrived on both platforms. While Nintendo Switch owners will need to wait a little longer, players across the board are no doubt glad to see the huge array of bug fixes and performance updates that have been addressed as part of this new launch.

As noted in the latest Patch Notes, over 500 problems with the game have been tackled, including gaps in walls, VFX issues, save bugs, audio problems, platform-specific issues, performance problems, and more.

And this is all on top of adding an Arachnophobia Mode that changes the appearance of the spiders in-game.

To see just what exactly has been addressed in this monster patch, find the notes here.

Hogwarts Legacy

Related texts

0
Hogwarts LegacyScore

Hogwarts Legacy
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Almost two years later than originally intended, it is now time to try out life as a Hogwarts student. But is this the definitive Harry Potter simulator?



Loading next content