Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy gets a new gameplay showcase tomorrow

Prepare for a whole lot of information as it is now less than two months until the release.

Hogwarts Legacy sure took it's time to get finished, but after some pretty massive delays, it seems like we're finally going to play it on February 10. Recently, the developers have really opened up about the game and a month ago, we got a dedicated live stream with plenty of gameplay and information.

But a huge title like this has tons of content, and now the official Twitter account for the game have revealed that we will get a second gameplay stream tomorrow, December 14. It starts 19:00 (CET), and we will of course cover everything shown.

