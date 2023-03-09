Hogwarts Legacy gets a massive update

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy continues to be incredibly popular, which we think is well deserved. Not only is it a great game that also utilizes the Harry Potter theme in a phenomenal way, it's also something as unusual as a big game in an open world that was released almost bug-free.

But there were still some minor problems at launch. Fortunately, the developers continue to refine the experience and now a substantial update has been released. You can read all the patch notes on this link for all three formats, and it's mainly about bug fixes to problems reported by users, but also about some measures that improve the performance of Hogwarts Legacy.

How much time have you spent on the adventure so far? If you haven't started yet, check out our guide to get a smooth start.