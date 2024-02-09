Hogwarts Legacy gets a classic blooper reel

HQ

Getting blooper reels from movies and sitcoms is quite common, and sometimes they are even included in the end credits. But for video games it is much more unusual (although it has happened occasionally).

Now we're getting exactly this from Avalanche Software, who has released a 3+ minutes long blooper reel from Hogwarts Legacy, and it's actually really funny. We are not talking a missed line, accidental laughter or bad timing here, but things that are beyond weird, often hilarious and sometimes borderline pure horror. See for your self below, and kudos to Avalanche Software for sharing this, showing what developers and beta-testers have to put up with.