Hogwarts Legacy gets a cinematic trailer

On February 10, it's finally time to return to J.K. Rowling's wonderful world of wizards in the most exciting product in the universe since the premiere of the first movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. We are of course talking about Hogwarts Legacy, which lets you become a student in one of the four houses of Hogwarts for a massive adventure.

Now we've gotten a cinematic trailer (these are becoming more common recently, don't you think?) of things to come, where we get to follow an owl through the iconic locations of the world famous school. We also get to meet some familiar faces like Professor Weasley and Nearly Headless Nick as well as see some of the challenges we'll get to face.

Starting today, there will also be something called Wizarding Wednesdays in which you can win prizes like a visit to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Los Angeles or Orlando. Head over this way to participate, and don't forget to check out the trailer below.