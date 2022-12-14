Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay shows off flying, open world and combat

We'll be able to explore wast detailed areas and take part in some intense duels before chilling out in the Room of Requirement.

The developers at Avalanche Software primarily focused on the character creator and the school when Hogwarts Legacy had its first gameplay showcase last month, so now it's time to spread some wings...literally.

Today's new gameplay showcase is around 34 minutes long, and shows the team fly both a broom and hippogriff around the wast and diverse areas surrounding Hogwarts before we're also treated to a deep dive of Hogwarts Legacy's combat system and the highly customisable Room of Requirement with a pinch of fantastical beasts.

Hogwarts Legacy

