Hogwarts Legacy gameplay shows off flying, open world and combat

HQ

The developers at Avalanche Software primarily focused on the character creator and the school when Hogwarts Legacy had its first gameplay showcase last month, so now it's time to spread some wings...literally.

Today's new gameplay showcase is around 34 minutes long, and shows the team fly both a broom and hippogriff around the wast and diverse areas surrounding Hogwarts before we're also treated to a deep dive of Hogwarts Legacy's combat system and the highly customisable Room of Requirement with a pinch of fantastical beasts.