Hogwarts Legacy download size is 76-80 gigabytes for consoles

We've been getting lots of reports about the enormous scope of the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy, which after all includes both Hogwarts with surroundings and a lot of other stuff, as well as being graphically heavy and containing a lot of dialogue. In other words, those who feared a storage-heavy game - had good reason to think so.

Fortunately, it's not quite as bad as feared. The always reliable Playstation Game Size and Idle Sloth on Twitter have managed to shake out the file sizes for the game. It turns out that the PlayStation 5 version's download size is 79.54 gigabytes, while for the Xbox Series S/X it's 76.67 gigabytes.

Pre-loading of the game starts on February 5 for anyone who has purchased the Deluxe Edition for PlayStation 5, while it has been available for Xbox Series S/X since last week.



