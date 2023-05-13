Hogwarts Legacy delayed to November on Switch

Firaxis decided to cancel the Nintendo Switch version of Marvel's Midnight Suns last week. This lead to even more discussions about the hybrid-console struggling when many developers have started focusing on PS5 and Xbox Series, and today's announcement puts fuel on that fire.
Warner Bros. Discovery reveals that the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy unsurprisingly has been delayed from July 25 to November 14.
The good news is that the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series versions keep on getting better thanks to several updates, and the game seems to run decently on PS4 and Xbox One after this first week on those consoles.