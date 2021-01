You're watching Advertisements

When Warner Bros. finally officially revealed the long rumoured Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy last September we were told that it would launch sometime in 2021. Well... plans have changed already.

Avalanche Studios has taken to Twitter and announced that Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed to an unspecified time in 2022 because the developers need extra time to create "the best possible experience" for those of us who are looking forward to the exciting project.