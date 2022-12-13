Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Gamereactor
news
Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy delayed on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

But the game is still coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series in February.

HQ

Yesterday, we got the great news that Hogwarts Legacy is having another gameplay showcase focused on flying, combat challenges and more tomorrow, but it's not all good tidings from the Harry Potter-universe.

Avalanche Software has announced that the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of Hogwarts Legacy have been delayed. The game is still set to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series in February, while PS4 and Xbox One will have to wait till April 4. That's nothing compared to wizards on Nintendo Switch, however, as the game won't make its way there before Juli 25.

Hogwarts Legacy

