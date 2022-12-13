Hogwarts Legacy delayed on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

HQ

Yesterday, we got the great news that Hogwarts Legacy is having another gameplay showcase focused on flying, combat challenges and more tomorrow, but it's not all good tidings from the Harry Potter-universe.

Avalanche Software has announced that the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of Hogwarts Legacy have been delayed. The game is still set to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series in February, while PS4 and Xbox One will have to wait till April 4. That's nothing compared to wizards on Nintendo Switch, however, as the game won't make its way there before Juli 25.