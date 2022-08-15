Hogwarts Legacy delayed again - will be released next year

HQ

One of the autumn's hottest titles has unfortunately been postponed until next year. Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter AAA adventure from Sumo Digital and Avalanche Studios, has been delayed to February 10, 2023, for PlayStation, Xbox and PC formats (the Nintendo Switch edition is due for a later release date).

Hogwarts Legacy was initially slated to launch in 2021, but was delayed to 2022 where the adventure was then given a "Holiday 2022" date to comply with. This thus becomes the game's second major delay, and the reason is that the game code simply needs more time in the oven before it's time for release. Here's what they had to say about it via the official Twitter account: