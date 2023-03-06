Hogwarts Legacy delayed again on PS4 and Xbox One

HQ

Jonas is far from the only one that thinks Hogwarts Legacy is a great game, and that was the case from the get-go. One of the reasons for the latter is without a doubt that the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions were delayed in December. We were told the PS4 and Xbox One versions would launch on April 4, while Switch owners would have to wait until July 25. That's not the case anymore.

The developers reveal that they need an extra month for polish, so they've decided to delay Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 and Xbox One to May 5.

Not exactly very surprising considering how little we've seen and heard about these versions, as well as many of us questioning how the older consoles will be able to handle the fairly technically impressive game. There's no word on the Switch version, so maybe don't mark that date with magic ink on our calendar either.