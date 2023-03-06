Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy delayed again on PS4 and Xbox One

That doesn't exactly give us confidence in the Nintendo Switch version either.

Jonas is far from the only one that thinks Hogwarts Legacy is a great game, and that was the case from the get-go. One of the reasons for the latter is without a doubt that the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions were delayed in December. We were told the PS4 and Xbox One versions would launch on April 4, while Switch owners would have to wait until July 25. That's not the case anymore.

The developers reveal that they need an extra month for polish, so they've decided to delay Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 and Xbox One to May 5.

Not exactly very surprising considering how little we've seen and heard about these versions, as well as many of us questioning how the older consoles will be able to handle the fairly technically impressive game. There's no word on the Switch version, so maybe don't mark that date with magic ink on our calendar either.

Hogwarts Legacy

