Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy could have had a morality system

Casting forbidden spells may have had real consequences.

HQ

When we first learned that you could just kill people in Hogwarts Legacy as a 15 year-old, it did seem a little strange that the biggest reaction you'd get was someone gasping at the sight of you murdering someone else.

Apparently, this wasn't always the case, as YouTuber GrandTheftDiamonds discovered that there was once a morality and reputation system planned for Hogwarts Legacy. As in the movies and books, this morality system would have had you lose house points whenever you did something reprehensible, like using the Unforgivable Curses, for example.

The different curses would have resulted in different penalties, and you would have also lost points if you bullied other students. If you wanted to be a goody two-shoes, you could attend classes, clubs, and other normal school things.

Do you think Avalanche should have kept this mechanic in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy

