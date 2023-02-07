Hogwarts Legacy compared to the movies in new video

HQ

An open world Hogwarts has been pretty much every video game loving Harry Potter fan's highest wish for over two decades. And today it's finally time to experience this for all those lucky wizards and witches that have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy.

We've already told you that this is a great game in our review, but if you really want a good look on how much effort and love that have been poured into creating the digital version of Hogwarts, you should check out the video below from ElAnalistaDeBits. It's a comparison of famous Harry Potter movie locations, compared to what they look like in the game.

And remember, this time everything is connected in an open world, something the movie makers never had to worry about. Check out the frankly pretty stunning result below.