Hogwarts Legacy compared between Switch and Switch 2

We have previously been able to tell you about Hogwarts Legacy for Switch 2, which compared to the Switch version seems to be a heavily updated edition of the beloved adventure. Now Warner Bros. Games has released a comparison trailer that runs both versions side-by-side, complete with gameplay, and we can clearly see what a big graphical leap we can look forward to.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released for Switch 2 on June 5 - which happens to be the same day the console premieres. At a glance, it looks set to beat the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, but can't quite touch PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.