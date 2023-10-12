Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy celebrates Halloween in the Great Hall

Celebrate the spooky season in Avalanche's magical RPG.

Spooky season is here and a whole lot of video games acknowledges this by mainly adding a pumpkin flavour. One could argue that a game like Hogwarts Legacy already has what it takes for a great Halloween with spiders, goblins, ghosts, old castles, pumpkins, more spiders, trolls, dark magic, eerie forests, dungeons and... well, even more spiders.

But all this have not prevented Avalanche Software from Halloweenifying the Great Hall of Hogwarts, which has now been decorated with pumpkins. You can check out what it looks like in the X post below. Are you planning on returning to the adventure to check it out?

