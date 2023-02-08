Hogwarts Legacy breaks record on Twitch

HQ

Avalanche Software barely got time to officially unveil Hogwarts Legacy before forums around the world got filled with people talking about boycotting the game because it's set in controversial J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter universe. Well, those who remember all the hubbub about boycotting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009 know what stuff like that leads to: new records being set.

Hogwarts Legacy won't officially launch before Friday, but those who've pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition got access to it yesterday. This lead to a lot of people streaming their first hours with the game, and even more watching them. Because the game's directory on Twitch reveals that it had 1,3 million concurrent viewers on the streaming platform earlier tonight, which is a new record for a single-player game. One of the reasons for this is obviously that Warner Bros. Discovery and the developers have been doing Twitch drops with quite a few partners, but it also shows there's quite a lot of interest for the game after mostly very positive reviews.

It's not all good news, however, as some are apparently only tuning into Twitch streams to berate those "who dare" promote and/or share their love of Hogwarts Legacy. "Girlfriend Reviews" is trending on Twitter this evening because part of the duo started crying as nasty and abusive messages in the Twitch chat made it absolutely clear not everyone likes others "supporting" Rowling by buying, streaming or even mentioning the game. That's not the only example of hostile behaviour either, so this title will without a doubt continue to be divisive.

Do you think it's okay for people to share their interest and/or love of Hogwarts Legacy and what do you think of these kinds of reactions to people doing so?