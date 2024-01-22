Hogwarts Legacy breaks 14-year-old US sales trend

HQ

We've reported frequently ever since Hogwarts Legacy debuted about how well it has been performing in a sales sense. Recently, we've been able to add that it smashed a decade-old UK record by beating out an EA developed football game to be the biggest title of the year, and now we can add that the US saw similar records overcome.

As per GamesIndustry, Hogwarts Legacy overcame a 14-year-old record in the United States, by being dubbed the biggest video game of the year in a dollar sales sense. The reason this is important is because since 2008, the record has been held by either a Rockstar-developed title or a Call of Duty game, with the previous time this record belonged to a different game being when Rock Band stormed onto the scene and blew the competition out of the water.

It was also noted that total US spending on video games was up 1% when comparing 2023 to 2022, with sales topping a mega $57.2 billion last year, with subscription and add-ons being up 1% too, accessories up 4%, and hardware sales down less than 1%. Essentially, 2023 was a pretty stable year for game sales in the US.