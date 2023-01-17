Hogwarts Legacy Art Book Revealed Early

HQ

Weeks before release, some images of the Hogwarts Legacy art book have been shared online, showing off a bunch of information about the upcoming wizarding adventure.

As shown in the screenshots which can be found below, we get a look at portions of the map, including concept art and in-game screenshots. There's also a good look at character customisation options, including the slots that can hold gear for your young wizard.

There's also a glimpse at how different locations will look in Hogwarts Legacy depending on the season. There's a Christmas look at Hogwarts and Hogsmeade in the book, which appear to be intricately detailed.

Finally, there's some looks at the characters that will appear in the game. While this leak might not give away everything, it does have enough information to keep people excited for Hogwarts Legacy, which is set to release on the 10th of February 2023.