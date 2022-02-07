Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy art book might have revealed September release date

We might be taking a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the end of summer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

We still haven't seen much about Hogwarts Legacy, but Warner says it is coming this year after suffering a delay from 2021. Now an art book for the game has been revealed, and these are often launched together with the title (as they tend to reveal a lot about things to come). As reported by The Rowling Library, "The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy" is released on September 6.

If this means Hogwarts Legacy will also be premiering on that very same day or close to it is currently unknown, but we doubt the art book for the title would be released way ahead of the actual game.

Hogwarts Legacy

Related texts



Loading next content