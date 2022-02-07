Hogwarts Legacy art book might have revealed September release date

HQ

We still haven't seen much about Hogwarts Legacy, but Warner says it is coming this year after suffering a delay from 2021. Now an art book for the game has been revealed, and these are often launched together with the title (as they tend to reveal a lot about things to come). As reported by The Rowling Library, "The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy" is released on September 6.

If this means Hogwarts Legacy will also be premiering on that very same day or close to it is currently unknown, but we doubt the art book for the title would be released way ahead of the actual game.