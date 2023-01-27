Hogwarts Legacy and Redfall co-developer working on Horizon games

HQ

Studio Gobo has recently announced it is working alongside Guerrilla Games to help expand the Horizon universe.

We're not sure what game Studio Gobo is working on exactly, as in the past we've heard about multiple Horizon projects being in the works, including an online co-op game and more stories centred around Aloy.

If Studio Gobo is assisting Guerrilla Games, we can imagine it's going to be for a large, AAA Horizon project. Whatever is planned next for the franchise, a lot of eyes are going to be on it, as it's one of Sony's major IPs now.

Following the success of both Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, it'll be interesting to see where the series takes us next, especially after the VR game Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Thanks, VGC.