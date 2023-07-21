Hogwarts Legacy and Diablo IV lead Europe's games sales so far in 2023

HQ

The top selling games in Europe for the first half of 2023 have been revealed, and unsurprisingly the games that had record-breaking launches are leading the fray.

As reported on by Gamesindustry.biz, the data that has come from the GSD data firm reveals that Hogwarts Legacy has been Europe's top selling game of the year so far, with Diablo IV coming in as a runner-up, despite only debuting at the start of June. It was noted in the data that Hogwarts Legacy sold so well that it has already shipped 69% more units than what 2022's Elden Ring achieved in the same time frame. Hogwarts Legacy also outsold FIFA 23 in the UK (the country's second biggest game) by 124%, making it firmly the biggest game in the country so far in 2023.

After these two in the Europe-wide rankings games comes FIFA 23, which despite being a 2022 launch, continues to rake in sales. Then comes The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, followed by Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, NBA 2K23, and finally Resident Evil 4 to conclude the top ten.

The data does also include the top 11-20 games, with God of War: Ragnarök, Dead Island 2, Final Fantasy XVI, and even much older titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Last of Us: Part II, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Grand Theft Auto Online making the cut.

It should be said with all of this data, that only physical sales data has been used for Nintendo titles, as digital sales information has yet to be reported by the Japanese games company.

How many of the top 20 games have you played?