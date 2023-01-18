Hogwarts Legacy actor issues statement following backlash

HQ

Actor Sebastian Croft, who is set to appear in the upcoming video game Hogwarts Legacy, has issued a statement over on Twitter discussing his role in the game and the anti-trans viewpoints of the Harry Potter series' author J.K. Rowling.

"I was cast in this project over 3 years ago, back when all Harry Potter was to me, was the magical world I grew up with," Croft said. "This was long before I was aware of JK Rowling's views. I believe whole heartedly that trans women are women and trans men are men."

While Hogwarts Legacy is proving to be an incredibly popular title, even weeks before its release, it is still drawing a lot of fire from those who criticise the Harry Potter universe and the person who created it.

This has led to some stating that they will boycott the game, while others see the the title as different from the works of J.K Rowling. In a tweet under his first post, Croft did apologise for anyone hurt by his involvement in the game, and says he hopes to learn a lot in the next three years.